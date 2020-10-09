ICCU Arena on its way

A construction worker stands on a lift near the curved end of the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on Thursday in Moscow. The 4,000-seat arena is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2021.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Grocery Outlet aims to be a different type of store
- Idaho football game ends after Bundy refuses to wear mask
- City: Avoid Friendship Square during scheduled gathering today
- First COVID-19 death reported in Whitman County
- Moscow intersection could become less congested
- Candidate’s arraignment on mask/distancing violation is postponed
- ‘Psalm sing’ ends without incident
- Whitman County records first COVID-19 death
- Leah Ann Swanson
- Moscow couple pleads not guilty to face mask order violation, resisting charges
Your guide to the best businesses in the region