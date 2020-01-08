The plan is to open the Idaho Central Credit Union building this year at the former Quad Cities Nissan dealership on West Third Street in Moscow.
But because of construction delays, it will not be this spring, said Laura Smith, ICCU director of public relations.
ICCU CEO Kent Oram told the Daily News in August the branch was slated to open in November 2019 but was pushed back to the spring of 2020 after the credit union experienced about $1.5 million of unexpected contamination cleanup costs on the site.
Oram said crews found fuel tanks buried underground — some of which had leaked — but all the tanks and contaminated soils have been removed. Railroad ties and other debris were also discovered under the surface. Oram said more cleanup took place than anticipated.
Oram said in previous newspaper reports that the building will be between 5,000 and 5,500 square feet and will incorporate design features reminiscent of the Palouse. He said the project will include sustainable features such as use of recyclable materials in the construction and energy-efficient lighting and insulation.
The UI broke ground on the $51 million ICCU Arena on the north side of the Kibbie Dome in June, and it is expected to be completed by fall of 2021. The 62,000-square-foot arena will have a capacity of 4,200, and will be built almost entirely of Idaho-grown wood.