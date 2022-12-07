Ice breakers

FarmHouse fraternity members Austin Burke, left, and Abhiram Bondada break off chunks of ice and snow from the sidewalk in front of the fraternity house on Washington State University’s campus in Pullman on Monday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

FarmHouse fraternity members Austin Burke, left, and Abhiram Bondada break chunks of ice and snow from the sidewalk in front of the fraternity house Monday on Washington State University’s campus in Pullman.

Tags

Recommended for you