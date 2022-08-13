BOISE — In two weeks, Idaho residents will no longer be able to seek abortions in state after the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday let the state implement its near-total abortion ban.

The decision only determined whether Idaho’s abortion laws will take effect while lawsuits against them move forward, and did not determine whether the laws are unconstitutional. Arguments for the lawsuits are scheduled for late September.

The Idaho justices’ opinion came a little more than a week after a hearing addressed two lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood in recent months. The first challenged an Idaho law that would let certain family members of a fetus sue health care professionals who perform abortions. The second challenged a state law that bans nearly all abortions.

