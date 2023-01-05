The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has announced a 28-lesson course designed to help agriculture producers learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations and create a transfer management plan.

The course allows participants to work at their own pace.

Celia Gould, director of the state agency, said the goal is “to provide actionable tools to help producers move their operations to the next generation. We are proud to be providing the Succession Planning Course to help keep family farms and ranches in Idaho.”

Tags

Recommended for you