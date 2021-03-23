Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is reminding Idahoans that some may soon see their federal stimulus payment arriving in the mail in the form of a debit card.
“The debit cards caused some confusion when stimulus payments were mailed in January,” Wasden said. “Consumer Protection Division staff heard from dozens of Idahoans who received the cards and had questions over their legitimacy. Some people weren’t expecting the cards, thought they were junk mail or a scam and threw their payments in the trash. While replacement payments can be issued, it’s obviously a lot easier to avoid that headache in the first place.”
In guidance posted online, the IRS says initial payments are being issued by direct deposit, but that additional payments will be sent in the coming weeks via checks and debit cards.