Firewood collection permits for personal use are being issued through a coordinated effort of the Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Each agency will issue permits at their offices for their respective property. It is the responsibility of the permittee to ensure they have the correct permit for where they are cutting firewood. All permits expire Sept. 30.
For more information, please call the Idaho Department of Lands at (208) 924-5571; the Bureau of Land Management at (208) 962-3245; or the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at (208) 799-5010.