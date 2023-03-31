A bill the Idaho Legislature passed Thursday evening is worrying librarians, some of whom may resign or find work across the state’s border after its implementation.

The Idaho Senate passed a bill that will change the way minors access materials within libraries throughout the state. House Bill 314, along with two other pieces of legislation, will limit resources minors can access and possibly criminalize librarians who check out items deemed “harmful” by parents.

Chris Sokol, director of the Latah County Library District, said all seven libraries throughout the county could close for a few weeks as the board needs time to create new policies to fit within the bill. She added the closures and bill would affect many readers within Latah, as the district’s busiest time of year is in the summer when the bill would be implemented.

