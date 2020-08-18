The Idaho State Board of Education received an update from K-12 and postsecondary education leaders across the state during a special board meeting Monday as they discussed reopening plans and challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
All six K-12 education regions in Idaho and the state’s eight public higher education institutions participated.
During the higher education portion of the meeting, the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College announced that around 70 percent of their students will take part in face-to-face instruction this fall.
UI President Scott Green said 25 percent of the university’s classes will be conducted in a traditional face-to-face model, while 45 percent will feature a hybrid format. The remaining 30 percent of classes will be available solely online.
LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said about 30 percent of the college’s classes will be offered online. The remaining 70 percent of classes will offer some form of face-to-face instruction, but online elements will be incorporated into all of those courses.
Both higher education institutions have modified their classroom spaces to abide by social distancing guidelines, will require face masks and have set protocols for cleaning and disinfection.
The two schools also noted their fall enrollment numbers are down.
UI’s enrollment is down about 4.4 percent, while LCSC is reporting a decrease of between 6 and 7 percent.
LCSC and UI will revert to a fully remote option following Thanksgiving break to try to minimize the transmission of the coronavirus at a time when students often travel home.
In the K-12 realm, Wendy Moore, the president of Region 2, said most of the school districts in north central Idaho are planning to return to traditional face-to-face instruction, with the exception of the Moscow School District, which has delayed the start of school until Sept. 14 and plans to begin using a hybrid model.
Moore, who is also the superintendent of the Genesee School District, said about 50 percent of districts in the region will require students to wear face coverings, while the other half will strongly encourage masks.
The region, according to Moore, is struggling to secure enough teachers and substitutes for the start of the school year.
“We are actually interviewing in some places and trying to get some teachers at the last moment,” Moore said.
Another concern is a decline in enrollment throughout the region’s K-12 schools. Parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their students to in-person classes have started to seek out online options.
The majority of districts with an online option will utilize the Idaho Digital Learning Academy for those services, but Moore said there is currently a waiting list for the program.
“We just don’t have enough seats available,” she said.
Districts that utilize Idaho Digital Learning Academy receive financial help through average daily attendance metrics, but offerings for students who choose to use the online school may be limited. Because of that, Moore worries that families will instead choose to homeschool their students.
“If (families) homeschool they are able to get more core subjects and right now we are only able to offer (English language arts) and math through IDLA,” Moore said.
Moore is also concerned about the timely procurement of devices in the region.
“We have spent money ordering devices, but are being told we’d be lucky to see them before December,” she said.
The meeting was intended to provide a “statewide snapshot” of plans and challenges schools and postsecondary institutions face as the school year approaches.
In other board news, the consideration of a proposed fee for Idaho students enrolled in the WWAMI Medical Education Program was postponed at the request of Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
The proposed fee would have covered a gap left by budget cuts.
