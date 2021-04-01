Idaho Capital Sun rises in Treasure Valley

The Idaho Capital Sun, a nonprofit online news outlet based in Boise, marked its official launch Wednesday with a University of Idaho graduate at the helm and another on its reporting staff.
Editor-in-Chief Christina Lords and reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris both graduated from the UI and got their start reporting for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and the Lewiston Tribune.
Lords, the former top editor for the Idaho Statesman, was fired by the paper’s parent company, McClatchy, in January after lamenting on social media that she could not secure Microsoft Excel software for one of her reporters. McClatchy is a large-scale publishing company based in Sacramento, Calif., that operates 29 daily newspapers in 14 states. The offending post stated “this is what we’re up against,” and urged people to support local journalism and to subscribe.
McClatchy fired Lords for violating its social media policy, however, she said “it was a door closing and another one immediately opening.” Soon after, she said she was asked to lead the Idaho Capital Sun — the latest of a network of local news organizations in 21 states supported by the nonprofit States Newsroom which funds its operations entirely through donations and grants. She said New Hampshire is slated to follow Idaho and a newsroom in Oregon will join the organization later this year.
Lords said it’s exciting to be a part of a consortium of professionals who are dedicated to delivering quality journalism to their readers without focusing on page views or clicks like other, more traditional media organizations must. She said in her early conversations with States Newsroom, they emphasized their commitment to having experienced reporters and editors at the helm directing activity in their state.
“Some of the good conversations that I had initially with their editors was, I kept saying, ‘Well, what are you looking for, what would you want us to cover (and) what would you support?’” she said. “They kept coming back to me with ‘What’s best for Idaho? You’re the expert, we’re not.’”
Lords said States Newsroom’s mission is to cover topics that go underreported and unreported in their individual states. She said this includes a focus on good, facts-based reporting when it comes to state politics but said the Idaho Capital Sun will also cover health care, campaign finance, capital issues like the housing crisis in the Treasure Valley and even environmental reporting, among other subjects.
Moseley-Morris said the Sun hopes to fill in the gaps when it comes to news that other for-profit organizations may not be able to get to.
“They are an important service but they also cover a lot of things that we’re not going to have to deal with like fires and car accidents and things like that,” Moseley Morris said. “It’s really nice to be able to have an outlet that is going to do really in-depth looks at important issues, and have the time to really do a deep dive on it and get the details that, a lot of times, (other) journalists don’t have time for.”
Lords said the Sun will aim to ensure everyday Idahoans and policymakers alike have access to the information they need to make informed decisions while covering issues that other newsrooms may not have the time or resources to address. She said another attractive part of States Newsroom’s nonprofit model is it offers its service for free — even other newsrooms can print their content at no charge so long as the attribute coverage to the Sun.
“We’re completely reliant on donations and grants and other philanthropic types of work so we won’t have advertisements or paywalls or traditional digital subscriptions that a lot of other new news outlets have to have,” Lords said. “It’s all free and open to the public and also available for other media outlets to use.”
Lords and Moseley-Morris said their careers were affected by their time doing local journalism on the Palouse.
“I can’t say enough about my time at the Moscow Pullman Daily News that helped me inform what I wanted to do with my life,” Lords said.
“It opened my eyes to the possibilities of how impactful journalism can be and how much I could achieve if I really put my mind to it,” Moseley-Morris said.
Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.