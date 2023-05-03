A new coalition in Idaho on Tuesday filed a ballot initiative to make primary elections open and nonpartisan.

Idahoans for Open Primaries includes organizations such as the Idaho Task Force of Veterans for Political Innovation, North Idaho Women, Represent US Idaho, the Hope Coalition and Reclaim Idaho, according to a news release.

The group’s members are critical of the closed Republican primary, which requires voters to join the party to participate in the election. The coalition hopes to put the initiative on the November 2024 ballot.

