The Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed Tuesday the first case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in a flock of domestic chickens in Bingham County.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed three cases of avian flu in small backyard flocks in Benton, Snohomish and Thurston counties earlier this year.

The virus has continued to persist in migratory wild waterfowl since the 2022 outbreak, creating a greater opportunity for domestic birds to be exposed. Avian flu is transmitted between birds through close mucous contact, fecal matter and sometimes as an aerosol. It is carried on objects such as tools, vehicles, clothes and boots, which can transfer the virus from one location to another.