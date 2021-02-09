New COVID-19 vaccine administration transparency data that Gov. Brad Little promised Idahoans in his Jan. 28 executive order is now live, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The new tool, available at this shortened web link (tabsoft.co/3oZybHz), shows the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that individual providers and local public health districts have been allocated and the number of doses that remain for them to administer.
The dashboard helps ensure vaccines are getting out in a timely fashion, the release said.
As of Sunday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District and COVID-19 vaccine providers in the five-county district have received 14,450 doses and administered 63 percent of those doses.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has received 2,106 doses and the hospital has administered 90 percent of those. The website said the dashboard will be updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend and Monday on the Palouse, according to local health agencies.
Whitman County reported 15 positive cases, bringing the county total to 3,232, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. Thirty-seven people have died from the virus in Whitman County and 86 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.
Of the 15 new cases, three people are younger than 20 years old, seven are 20-39, four are 40-59 and one woman is 60-79.
Washington is in Phase 1B of its vaccination distribution.
Residents can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org. If eligible, they can print or take a screenshot of their eligibility certificate. Eligible individuals will then be redirected to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not currently eligible to receive vaccinations can sign up for an automated notification when they become eligible.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine web page at pullmanregional.org/covid-vaccine has links to local information and scheduling information for hospital clinics.
PHINCD reported Monday 16 new cases in Latah County, pushing the total in the county to 2,564 cases (2,436 confirmed and 128 probable).
Of the 2,564, 2,313 have recovered, 245 are active and six have died from the virus.
The 16 new cases include two people in the 13-17 age range, five people 18-29, five people in their 30s, one man in his 40s, two people in their 50s, and one man in his 70s.
Latah County is the only county in Idaho’s five-county, north-central health district that is in the moderate risk category for COVID-19. The other four are in the minimal risk category.
Idaho’s vaccination program currently is open to residents 65 and older.
People in that age group can preregister to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. The preregistration form can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
At the University of Idaho, 1.13 percent of people tested positive for the virus from Jan. 30 to Friday. The university has been conducting mass testing for the start of the semester and has had five consecutive weeks of a positivity rate at 1.8 percent or less.