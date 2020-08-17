Dozens of Idaho Democrats were hoping to be in Milwaukee today, rubbing shoulders with thousands of party faithful at the Democratic National Convention.
Instead, they’ll be watching on television or participating online, after most in-person activities were canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The same is true of the Republican National Convention, which begins Aug. 24.
Former Lewiston City Councilor Jesse Maldonado supports the decision to shift to a virtual convention, but said he’s “very disappointed” at not being able to mingle with his fellow Democrats in person.
“I’ve been looking forward to it for four years,” said Maldonado, who now serves as vice chairman and political director for the Idaho Democratic Party. “Going to a national convention is one of the craziest things you can do. For people who are into politics, it really is the Super Bowl.”
At least 34 Idahoans had planned to attend the convention, which begins today and concludes Thursday. That includes various party officials, like Maldonado, as well as 12 delegates pledges to former Vice President Joe Biden and 10 pledged to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Former Idaho Congressman Larry LaRocco was scheduled to be in Milwaukee as a member of the platform committee. He previously attended the 1984 convention in San Francisco as a delegate and the 1992 convention in New York as a super-delegate, when he was in Congress.
Part of the fun of attending a national convention, he said, is being around so many people who share similar values and political beliefs. You get to see famous politicians and rising stars, and mingle with fellow delegates from around the country.
“It’s like networking on steroids,” LaRocco said. “And it’s a big party scene. Different groups put on different events. It’s a very exciting time.”
This year’s convention “is 180 degrees from the norm,” he said. “All that human interaction has been taken away.”
The Idaho delegation won’t even be getting together locally, he said. After some initial talk about meeting in Boise, they eventually decided that wouldn’t be prudent, given the Treasure Valley’s ongoing coronavirus infection rates.
Instead, they’ll take part in some online Zoom meetings and watch things unfold on television.
Despite the change in plans, LaRocco doesn’t think it will dampen enthusiasm within the party. In fact, he sees a high degree of excitement for the final few months of the campaign.
“Part of that is because we have a very polarizing president and a very unified Democratic party,” he said.
Maldonado, who attended the 2016 convention in Philadelphia, agreed.
Given the close contest between Sanders and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, he said, there was a lot of tension leading up to and during the Philadelphia convention. But that isn’t the case this year.
“This time, everybody is about coming together and beating Trump in November,” Maldonado said.
Logan Heflin, of Moscow, who this summer was elected to be one of Sanders’ 10 Idaho delegates, said that’s been the message coming from the Vermont senator.
“Bernie’s number one priority is getting Biden elected in November,” he said.
Heflin became politically active several years ago, after listening to climate change activist Greta Thunberg.
“She really opened my eyes about how severe climate change is and how we need to act now,” he said. “I ended up protesting outside Moscow City Hall every Friday for 45 weeks, asking (the city council) to take more urgent climate action.”
Serving as a state and convention delegate is an opportunity to amplify those calls for action, Heflin said. He also supports Sanders’ plans for a “Medicaid-for-all” national health care system.
“That’s something we’d really like to see in the (Democratic Party’s) national platform,” he said.
In the weeks leading up to the convention, Heflin said, delegates have had the opportunity to vote on various platform proposals and resolutions, as well as to cast ballots for the party’s presidential nominee. During the convention, there will be online caucus meetings and other events.
Although the energy from a Zoom meeting can’t compare to an in-person convention, he said, “those are the cards we’ve been dealt. We still want to make the convention as successful as possible.”
The first televised events from the convention — including speeches by Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama — begin at 6 p.m. PDT today.
“It’s a fascinating time to be involved in politics,” Maldonado said. “In my lifetime, there’s never been a starker comparison between a sitting president and the (other party’s) nominee. I think that will be borne out in the speeches.”
