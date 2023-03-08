BOISE — Idaho Democratic leaders are calling on the majority party to start addressing the governor’s priorities — such as education, property tax relief and infrastructure — instead of focusing on “national right-wing talking points.”

“Tucker Carlson’s latest monologue is a far better predictor of what will appear on the agenda of this building than what actual Idahoans really want and need,” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said at a news conference. “This year the trend has reached crisis levels.”

The minority leadership held a news conference Tuesday, the day after the March 6 transmittal target date by which all legislation originating in the House should have gone to the Senate and vice versa. However, new legislation continues to appear on committee agendas.

