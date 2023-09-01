Idaho doubles down on overdose awareness

BOISE — It’s going to take large institutional changes and small individual actions to meet the rising threat of overdose deaths in Idaho.
That’s according to state officials, a doctor and residents with firsthand experience who spoke Thursday at the Capitol about the growing problem the nation and the Gem State face when it comes to addiction and overdose deaths. In 2022, 381 Idahoans died of an overdose; this is a 33% increase over 2020.
Those 381 people were honored by silhouettes in picture frames on the Capitol steps Thursday morning in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. This is the second year the event has been held in Idaho.
The theme of this year’s event was “recognizing those people who go unseen.”
“In accordance with this year’s theme, we must acknowledge the people in our communities,” said Palina Louangketh, bureau chief in the Division of Public Health. “These are Idahoans, these are the community members who are affected by overdose, but are left in the shadows amidst the crisis.”
Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation recognizing the event and spoke about the tragic upward trend of overdoses in Idaho.
“In just a decade, thousands of Idahoans have died of overdose,” Little said. “With each passing year, deaths are increasing in number and that includes both prescription opioids and illicit drugs.”
The governor highlighted “Operation Esto Perpetua,” which he launched in 2022 to curb the growing use and distribution of fentanyl and meth in Idaho. From those efforts, the state has added investigators to law enforcement teams, increased roadside testing and launched an educational campaign called “Fentanyl Takes All.”
To prevent more deaths, it will also take access to substance use treatment, said Dr. Sol Bockelie, a family medicine doctor in Nampa. Bockelie underscored the need for harm reduction, which includes things like medication-assisted treatment to help those dealing with addiction and access to naloxone, which can reverse an overdose.
“At its base, harm reduction is about meeting people where they are in their process of addiction and recovery and giving them a lifeline,” he said.
He said it was also important to try to reduce the stigma around seeking help for addiction, noting a patient of his in recovery who said he was too embarrassed to get naloxone from a pharmacy.
Starting next week, Narcan — the brand name for nasal spray naloxone — will be widely available over the counter.
Both naloxone and medication-assisted treatment have played huge roles in not only helping Idaho residents Shantel Stone and Melanie Longoria become sober, but has also kept them and others they know alive.
Stone, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribe, said she started using meth and drinking as a teenager and later started using “dirty 30s” — pills made to look like prescription oxycodone that may be laced with fentanyl.
She described one week in which she watched two of her friends overdose; both were saved by Narcan.
“Thankfully she didn’t pass away,” Stone said of the first friend. “It was the first time I’d ever witnessed anything so scary like that in my life.”
Around two days later, the same thing happened with another one of her friends. She felt like she was next.
Soon after, she entered treatment, which included the use of medication to curb withdrawals and cravings.
“It allowed me to get my life back in order,” Stone said of the medication treatment program. “I don’t have any cravings, I can focus on my goals. It gave me my life back.”
Longoria, also a Shoshone-Bannock woman, had a personal experience with Narcan before she eventually entered treatment.
After getting injured in a car crash in 2017, she said she started self-medicating — first with alcohol and later with heroin and fentanyl.
Longoria described several instances where she woke up unsure of where she was or how she got there. In one of those instances, she had overdosed in her grandfather’s home and woke up to EMS personnel who had used Narcan to revive her, although she didn’t know yet what that was.
In the moment, she continued to deny she had a problem, she said.
She said her family was there, and they “were all freaked out.”
“I was looking at their faces and that was what brought me to the light,” Longoria said.
She said later that day she drove around looking for a place to get high when she thought about the possibility of not waking up the next time and leaving her daughter without a mother.
She drove to a treatment center instead. She’s been sober for two years and also used the medication-assisted treatment program.
Both Stone and Longoria are now recovery coaches at the Waapi Kani Cedar House, a tribally operated alcohol and drug substance use treatment program located on the Fort Hall reservation.
To keep more people from dying preventable overdose deaths, Sarah Buchanan of the Division of Public Health said there are things all citizens can do.
One of them is obtaining Narcan, which can be found at findidahotesting.org. She noted that anyone who has used nasal spray is capable of administering Narcan.
Another important step is to learn the signs and symptoms of an overdose, which include loss of consciousness, pinpoint pupils, and slow or no breathing.
The third step, Buchanan said, was to know how to help: from large systemic changes to finding out what resources are available in local communities and sharing that information.
“There are no small parts in this matter,” Buchanan said, “and I encourage you all to reflect on the ways to identify your part in ending overdose.”
