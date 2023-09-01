Idaho doubles down on overdose awareness

Brad Little

 Idaho Press

BOISE — It’s going to take large institutional changes and small individual actions to meet the rising threat of overdose deaths in Idaho.

That’s according to state officials, a doctor and residents with firsthand experience who spoke Thursday at the Capitol about the growing problem the nation and the Gem State face when it comes to addiction and overdose deaths. In 2022, 381 Idahoans died of an overdose; this is a 33% increase over 2020.

Those 381 people were honored by silhouettes in picture frames on the Capitol steps Thursday morning in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. This is the second year the event has been held in Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you