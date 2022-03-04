The Idaho State Board of Education called a special meeting late Thursday morning to discuss some of the topics moving through the Idaho Legislature.
Shortly before the state board’s meeting, the House Education Committee voted to do away with the Common Core standards adopted in 2011 in favor of new science, math and English language arts standards for K-12 students.
“We’ve made some tweaks but the perception of the public is these are the Common Core standards and they are still not happy,” state superintendent Sherri Ybarra said. “We’ve made enough excuses. The people of Idaho are unhappy.”
Common Core is a term for the current literacy standards in math and English language arts that outline what students should be able to perform by the end of each grade
The State Board ultimately chose not to take any action regarding the legislation; however, members appeared to be in favor of changing the standards.
Two proposals — House Bill 716 and House Concurrent Resolution 39 — were approved by the House Education Committee on Thursday. House Bill 716 would codify the new content standards while House Concurrent Resolution 39 would void the old ones.
“There are concerns around the impact that it would have in our school districts at a time when they’re still struggling with issues around the pandemic and what it means to change content standards,” said Tracie Bent, chief planning and policy officer for the state board. “And then, potentially, another unknown, (having) to change curriculum at the local level.”
She added that if the state switches to a new assessment, it could influence the way student progress is tracked to determine gaps in learning loss.
State Board member Linda Clark said she believes it would be a “dangerous precedent” to support the standards bills without knowing their fiscal impact.
“I don’t believe there’s any precedent for this board adopting or supporting anything without knowing the fiscal impact,” Clark said. “That’s a dangerous precedent for us to set. And I believe the state entities that deal with finance were involved in this decision not to take this forward because there was no fiscal impact.”
Ybarra said the new standards are estimated to cost upward of $44 million over a three-year period, along with an extra $10 million in costs to school districts and charter schools for curriculum committees.
State Board president Kurt Liebich said it was the first time he’d heard of those numbers.
“I apologize if I missed something in a previous board packet or a previous conversation,” Liebich said. “That’s the first time I’ve heard that number or was aware of that number. I would just ask that the number include potentially incremental professional development to occur to make sure our teachers are prepared and or any changes to local curriculum.”
The State Board decided not to take any action regarding the new standards Thursday.
“I ask again, what do we achieve by voting on anything at this point?” State Board member David Hill said. “We have no guarantee that the Legislature understands or is willing to fund that.”
