BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will consider a request from the University of Idaho that would allow the installation of three microturbines at its steam plant.
If approved, UI would be able to generate 13 percent of the electricity load of the Moscow campus, which would result in a savings of about $359,000 annually.
The project is estimated to cost $3.3 million. It’s funded by a federal grant, energy savings and an Avista energy incentive.
The item will be considered today during day one of the board’s two-day meeting at Boise State University. Today’s meeting starts at 9 a.m. PST. Thursday’s meeting will start at 7 a.m. PST.
Other agenda items include:
An update on Idaho’s mastery-based education initiative.
Possible adjustments to graduation requirements for the state’s high schools.
Adoption of the recommendations from Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” task force, which aims to develop a vision for where the state’s K-12 system should be in five years.
Endorsement or opposition to various bills and legislative ideas being considered by the Idaho Legislature.
The meetings can be livestreamed at bit.ly/2uH5ARl. The agenda can be viewed online at bit.ly/2SmMXLD.