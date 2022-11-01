Idaho educators in rural or underserved school districts or charter schools can apply for funding to help pay for student loans or costs of additional education.
The State Board of Education’s Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program took effect when the Legislature passed Senate Bill 1290, which was signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little last spring.
The program will provide direct repayment of educational loans or reimburse education-related expenses such as costs for additional degrees or career technical certifications. Applications can be completed at bit.ly/3zxzUvW.