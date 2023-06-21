Idaho fire risk rises

BOISE — Above-normal grass fuel loads in southern Idaho’s rangelands may contribute to greater fire potential this summer.
Nick Nauslar, a predictive services meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Agency, provided a wildfire outlook to the State Land Board on Tuesday morning.
The wet spring in Idaho, especially in the southwest part of the state, has contributed to a lot of growth of rangeland fuels such as grasses and shrubs. It’s expected that once those grasses dry out in July and August, this could create prime conditions for more fire activity in those months.
In the panhandle, the snowpack is rapidly melting, Nauslar said. Many areas in the northern part of the state are at or near record-low snow water equivalent and snowpack values for this time of the year.
“This does have concern for us with the timber in North Idaho, and obviously higher elevations up there too, that they will have a longer time to dry out and be available for ignition if fires spread,” he said.
For July and August, the panhandle and southwest areas of the state have above-normal wildfire potential.
In July, the Climate Prediction Center is anticipating normal temperatures for Idaho and somewhat above-normal precipitation on the eastern side of the state. However, the outlook through August shows above-normal temperatures for the entire state, especially the southwest region, and mostly normal precipitation.
For the most part, the southern region of Idaho has seen improvement in drought conditions over last year, while much of North Idaho worsened.
Washington, central Oregon, and western Montana also have above-normal wildfire potential, which may impact air quality this summer.
Nauslar emphasized that even under normal wildfire potential in Idaho, large fires can and will still occur.
FIREFIGHTING READINESS AND RESOURCES
The Idaho Department of Lands has contracted firefighting aviation resources — which include helicopters, amphibious water scoopers and single-engine air tankers — based in Coeur d’Alene, Grangeville and McCall, said Fire Management Bureau Chief Josh Harvey. These resources move based on fire activity and where they’re needed.
The department also recently purchased another drone, referred to as an “unmanned aviation system,” bringing the fleet up to six. These drones allow “safe and cost-effective reconnaissance,” Harvey said.
The department employed 170 firefighters for the 2023 fire season, and 50% of the seasonal firefighting force are new hires. Nearly 78% of the overall seasonal firefighters are in their first or second year.
“As indicated by our hiring staff, it’s proven to be difficult to retain our experienced firefighters,” Harvey said. “We’re currently working on a plan to assist the districts most lacking in the leadership qualifications.”
It’s likely the department will need to bring in experienced leaders from some of its partners.
This year, the department has 28 engines located at 10 district offices. However, this doesn’t include the new Cottonwood District, which will be known as the Eastern Idaho Fire Protective District. The new district is still in the process of being set up, Harvey said. IDL staffs a 20-person hand crew out of its Ponderosa office and a six-person hand crew out of the Pend Oreille office. Hand crews typically are assigned duties such as constructing firelines, burning out areas, and rehabilitation of burned areas.
At the beginning of August, contracts will go into effect for 10 Idaho-based contract engines at eight offices throughout the state.
Idaho also has 10 Rangeland Fire Protection Associations, known as RFPAs. These comprise local landowners and rangers who volunteer to train in firefighting and serve as a first attack on rural rangeland fires before crews can arrive.
In 2022, RFPAs reported twice as many fires as in 2021, Harvey said.
For this year, 300 RFPA members attended in-person fire-line refresher training, and 40 new members attended basic wildland fire classes. Mountain Home’s RFPA expanded its boundaries to the north, adding more than 143,000 acres to its protection area, which includes 71,000 acres of National Forest.
The department is also investing in a number of prevention messaging campaigns that include public service announcements on gas station TVs, on streaming services in targeted areas and statewide billboards. There are 13 new fire danger rating signs being installed.
The gas station ad campaign cost $100,000 and was paid for with federal grant funds for fire prevention, according to a release from the department.
Radio and TV public service announcements are running in Lewiston, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene, Boise and Blackfoot. Use of reader boards with burn permit and fire danger information will continue in the St. Joe area and be expanded to Kootenai Valley and Pend Oreille districts, Harvey said.
“Correlation between the use of the signs and reducing unwanted human-caused fires has been reported during the last two years of use at pilot sites,” he said.
