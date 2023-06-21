Idaho fire risk rises

BOISE — Above-normal grass fuel loads in southern Idaho’s rangelands may contribute to greater fire potential this summer.

Nick Nauslar, a predictive services meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Agency, provided a wildfire outlook to the State Land Board on Tuesday morning.

The wet spring in Idaho, especially in the southwest part of the state, has contributed to a lot of growth of rangeland fuels such as grasses and shrubs. It’s expected that once those grasses dry out in July and August, this could create prime conditions for more fire activity in those months.