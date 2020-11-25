With less than a week remaining of most general white-tailed deer seasons, Idaho hunters are reminded that they play a significant role in monitoring for chronic wasting disease and more samples are needed. Idaho Fish and Game is eager to acquire as many samples as possible to help with monitoring efforts in the Clearwater region.
CWD is a slow-moving, fatal neurological disease of deer, elk and moose. Idaho Fish and Game has tested lymph nodes from deer since 1997 looking for CWD. While the disease has not been detected in Idaho, it is present in states bordering Idaho.
Hunters can take their own samples and mail them in or drop off deer heads at the Clearwater regional office, 3316 16th St. in Lewiston for testing.
Contact the regional office for more information at (208) 799-5010.