Gas prices in Idaho that jumped seven cents a gallon from last week have begun to slow down, the American Automobile Association announced Monday.

Monday’s average price of regular gas in Idaho was $3.71 a gallon while in Washington the average price was $4.60 a gallon, according to AAA. The national average fell by six cents to $3.61 per gallon over the same time period.

Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said in a news release that pump prices in other parts of the country have been dropping because of cheaper crude oil.