Idaho Gov. Brad Little, seated directly to President Donald Trump’s left at a White House roundtable meeting with governors Monday on deregulation, said it was “an honor” to participate and tout Idaho’s progress on trimming regulations.
Little was among five GOP governors, one governor-elect, two state lawmakers and a Colorado tribal chairwoman invited to the White House meeting, which was attended by both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. In October, Trump announced his “Governor’s Initiative on Regulatory Innovation” and appointed Pence to head it up.
The initiative is aimed at working with state, local and tribal leaders who are championing deregulation, and working toward cutting regulations and costs, reforming occupational licensing, and better aligning state and federal regulations.
Regulatory reform has been one of Little’s major initiatives in his first year as governor, including streamlining, scaling back or outright repealing hundreds of longstanding state administrative rules.
Little posted a video clip from the White House meeting on his Facebook page, where Trump is seen thanking Pence before he turns to Little for a statement.
“Well, Mr. President,” Little responds, “following your leadership, my first executive order was the two-for-one,” to which Trump commented, “Right,” and Little continued, “That for every new rule we get rid of two. I did pretty well — exceeded that by 4,000 percent,” he said to laughter from around the table.
“We got rid of 82 rules for every new rule we’re implementing this year,” Little said. “But the whole effort of what it does, reducing the friction cost, particularly startup for small businesses, people that have a tougher time.”
Trump, leaning toward Little, again commented, “Right.”
“Washing away that regulatory friction at both the federal level and the state level, is a lot of that job creation,” Little continued. “And it’s the gift that keeps on giving, if you just keep being diligent on it.”