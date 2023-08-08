BOISE — Idaho Supreme Court justices questioned both sides on what terms voters would best understand regarding the challenged ballot initiative titles during a hearing Monday.

During oral arguments, the lawyers for Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office stood by their titles for the Open Primaries initiative amid challenges to their accuracy from the initiative’s supporters.

“This is such an important part of the initiative process, and the short title especially is the headline by which the public will know it,” said attorney Deborah Ferguson, representing Idahoans for Open Primaries and Reclaim Idaho.

