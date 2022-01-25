BOISE — Rising workforce costs and other inflationary pressures could result in higher education tuition increases for Idaho students this coming fall.
Speaking to the joint budget committee Monday, State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich said it’s too early to estimate the size of any increase.
However, Liebich noted that state funding only covers about half the cost of the 5% change in employee compensation (CEC) that Gov. Brad Little included in his fiscal 2023 budget recommendation.
“The rest has to come from tuition,” he said. “And as things stand now, I don’t think the institutions can afford it without some sort of revenue or tuition increase.”
Tuition is one of the major barriers for high school graduates who want to attend college.
In recognition of that, Idaho’s four public colleges and universities have largely held the line on resident undergraduate tuition rates the past three academic years.
The state’s four community colleges have done even better; they haven’t increased tuition for four or five years.
Liebich said that extended holiday will likely come to an end this fall.
“We expect (inflationary) pressure to intensify over the coming year,” he said. “Even though enrollment appears to be on the upswing, the board will need to consider resident tuition later this spring, to address the 5% CEC and the structural inflation that exists in pretty much every one of our input costs.”
The governor’s 2023 budget includes $11.7 million in additional general fund support for college and university salaries, as well as $8.5 million in dedicated funding. That includes $5.76 million in combined funding for the University of Idaho and another $1.24 million for Lewis-Clark State College.
All of the institutions, however, have employees who aren’t covered by the state funding. Consequently, they’ll have to come up with other funding sources to pay the full cost of the 5% wage increase.
Despite the difficulties it creates, Liebich strongly supported the governor’s budget recommendation, saying it will help alleviate some of the challenges the institutions face with employee turnover.
“As the private sector increases wages to adjust to competitive pressures, the public sector — including higher education — needs to respond,” he said. “The annual turnover at the four-year institutions for classified staff last fiscal year ranged from 17% to 20%. For professional staff it was 11% to 21%, and for faculty it ranged from 8% to 10%.”
Overall, Gov. Little is recommending a $22.3 million, 7.1% increase in general fund support for colleges and universities, plus another $2.5 million or 4.8% for community colleges.
Liebich also spent some time Monday pushing back against the notion that Idaho’s education system is fatally flawed.
“We need to start changing the narrative,” he said. “We have critics whose stated goal is to do away with our constitutional mission to provide a uniform and thorough education system. I don’t understand this vocal minority’s long-term goal or intent, but when they constantly promote the narrative that our education system is broken and we need to defund it, they’re striking at the very foundation of the great economy we’ve built here in Idaho.”
It’s no accident that Idaho has a strong, dynamic economy, Liebich said.
“Our education system has been developing leaders, entrepreneurs and hard-working employees for decades, and our economy benefits from it today,” he said. “These are the stories we need to tell — the real narrative of public education in Idaho.”
Liebich acknowledged that public schools still have plenty of room for improvement. Reading skills are below what they need to be, scores on the Idaho Standards Achievement Test haven’t improved substantially and too few Idaho students go on to post-secondary education.
“But we shouldn’t waste time trying to tear the system down,” he said. “We should all be focused on making incremental improvements in each of these areas every day. Undermining our education system isn’t production, and over time it will have an impact on our economy and quality of life.”
The budget committee will hear from UI President Scott Green this morning, in his role as head of the college and university President’s Leadership Council. LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton will also present her 2023 budget request to the committee.
Green will be back before the committee Friday to present UI’s ’23 budget request.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.