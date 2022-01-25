SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Idaho State Highway 55 north of Smiths Ferry was reopened at 8 p.m. PST Monday.
The highway was closed late Saturday night because of a rockslide in the work zone between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley. The slide happened in a different area than the rockslide that occurred last fall.
Construction crews worked Monday to stabilize the hillside and a team of geotechnical experts confirmed the highway was safe to reopen to the public.
Travelers can check on road conditions at 511.idaho.gov.