BOISE — The Idaho House voted in favor Wednesday of an early step in the movement to create a “Greater Idaho.”

Reps. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, brought forward a joint resolution to begin official discussion with Oregon’s Legislature. The joint resolution passed 41-28.

Ehardt said she’s in favor of the idea of moving the border to include some of eastern Oregon’s counties in part because it would add to the state’s land mass and available resources. Boyle said that as a representative of a border district, she has seen a problem from Oregon’s move to decriminalize most drugs. She would like to do this to “get those drugs away from us,” she said.

