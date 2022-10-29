Lori McCann was initially disappointed when the 2021 redistricting split Nez Perce County and shifted most of Lewiston into the new 7th Legislative District.
The move stripped away a good part of her base — not just voters, but friends she’d known for years as a businesswoman and teacher at Lewis-Clark State College.
As she’s come to know the new 6th Legislative District, however, McCann is pleased with what she sees.
“At first, I threw a little tantrum because I’ve been in Lewiston for 50 years,” she said during a recent Moscow Chamber of Commerce voter forum. “But as I traveled to Latah County and met the wonderful people here, I feel so blessed. My background is very much in line with District 6 needs.”
McCann was appointed to the 6th District House A seat last year, following the resignation of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger.
At the time, the district included all of Nez Perce and Lewis counties. Following the redistricting process, it now includes all of Latah and Lewis counties, along with North Lewiston, a portion of the Lewiston Orchards and the northeastern half of Nez Perce County
McCann faces Lapwai Democrat Patricia Carter-Goodheart in the Nov. 8 general election.
Carter-Goodheart could not be reached by phone and did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment. She is a replacement candidate on the ballot, appointed in August after Moscow Democrat Jamal Kingsley Lyksett withdrew from the race.
In a news release announcing her candidacy, Carter-Goodheart described herself as a community fundraiser and work-from-home mom. She is married and has two young children, and is a member of the Nez Perce Tribe.
She said she is running “to stand up for better representation to meet the unique needs, not only of her community, but for the needs of those all around the district.”
“I’ve devoted my life to advocacy and volunteerism to serve my community (and) built the better future I want for my children and their children,” Carter-Goodheart said. “It’s going to take more than making requests from the sideline. It requires having a seat at the table.”
She cited early childhood learning and K-12 education as two of her top priorities, along with transportation and broadband infrastructure, reducing property taxes and improving Idaho’s foster care system.
She has served on the board of the National Indian Child Welfare Association since 2008, focusing on legislative and policy decisions, as well as fundraising and program development.
More information about Carter-Goodheart is available on her website at trishforidaho.com.
Like her Democratic opponent, McCann cited public education as one of her passions.
She served on the House Education Committee during the 2022 legislative session, as well as Agricultural Affairs and Commerce and Human Resources.
“It was a learning session,” McCann said of her first full year in the Legislature. “One session isn’t enough time to get much accomplished, and I want to get things done. I’m very solutions driven — when there’s a problem, let’s figure out what to do. I’m not going to be happy with my performance if I can’t accomplish some of these things.”
The list of issues she’d like to work on include strengthening vocational education opportunities for high school students. That could involve changing the funding formula, so rural students can take courses at the new Career & Technical Education Center in Lewiston without it costing their home districts financially.
“Funding is based on (attendance), and I’ve been told by several superintendents they can’t afford to send students to Lewiston,” McCann said. “That’s something I want to focus on. We have such an opportunity for Lewiston to become a regional career-technical center.”
She’d also like to take on the “liquor license conundrum,” which she believes inhibits economic development by driving up the cost of licenses to a point where restaurants and entertainment venues can’t operate profitably.
Lawmakers in both parties have worked on the issue for decades, without success. McCann wants to meet with all the various stakeholders to see if a solution can be crafted.
“In my opinion, the state of Idaho created this mess and we need to fix it,” she said.
McCann runs a ranching operation and commercial real estate business with her husband. She believes that experience, combined with her 15 years teaching at Lewis-Clark State College, make her the best choice for voters.
“Experience matters,” McCann said. “I have over 45 years of experience running a small business, running a cattle ranch, plus 15 years teaching. I have the necessary skills to help District 6 overcome the challenges we face.”
Lori McCann
Age: 61.
Office sought: Idaho’s 6th Legislative District House A seat.
Political party affiliation: Republican.
Occupation: Runs a cattle ranch and real estate business with her husband; taught at Lewis-Clark State College for 15 years and has 44 years experience as a paralegal and legal assistant.
Education: Education degree from the University of Idaho.
Family status: Married, four children.
Previous or current elected positions: Incumbent; appointed to position in May of 2021.
Web or social media site: lorimccannforidaho.com.