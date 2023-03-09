Idaho House ed committee puts hold on sex ed bill

Elaine Price

BOISE — Following a lengthy meeting, the House Education Committee decided to hold for one day a bill that would make sex education in public schools opt-in rather than opt-out. The committee will take it back up this morning.

Three parents testified that they did not know the content of what was being taught in their children’s sex education classes and would not have consented had they known.

Rep. Elaine Price, R-Coeur d’Alene, sponsored HB 272, which would require parental permission for their students to receive K-12 sex education; the bill includes a civil penalty — which was a concern for some committee members.

