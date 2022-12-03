Committee assignments for the 2023 legislative session won’t change much for north central Idaho lawmakers, although several of them will have more responsibility.

The Senate announced its committee assignments Thursday and the House followed suit Friday morning.

“The last few days have been a lot of prayer and soul-searching as we tried to put these committees together,” said newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star, at the end of Friday’s brief floor session. “While I recognize some of you will be really happy and some of you not as happy, know that we were trying to do what’s best for the whole.”

