BOISE — Idaho lawmakers approved more than $660 million in one-time and ongoing tax relief during a one-day special session Thursday.

They also set aside $410 million in additional funding for education — although how, or if, that money gets spent won’t be finalized until the Legislature returns for the 2023 session in January.

The House approved the omnibus bill on a 55-15 vote. The Senate followed suit about three hours later, approving the measure on a 34-1 vote, and Gov. Brad Little signed the measure before the day was over.

