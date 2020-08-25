A special session of the Idaho Legislature kicked off Monday in Boise with large, sometimes-raucous crowds expressing their views regarding personal liberty and COVID-19.
Gov. Brad Little called the session specifically to give lawmakers an opportunity to discuss liability and election issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
However, it quickly turned into a forum on Little himself, as well as on the state’s efforts to control the spread of the virus. Ignoring recommendations for social distancing and an Ada County face mask requirement, hundreds of people showed up to demand that the government end its attempts to protect them from what several characterized as “just the flu.”
Michael Phillips, a retired correctional officer from California, said he feels more caged up than the prisoners he used to guard.
“They say people are dying (from COVID-19), but the hospitals are empty,” he told the House State Affairs Committee. “Where are they dying? We aren’t buying that any more. There’s no one in the hospitals. We’re living in a prison. We’ve committed no crime, we’ve done nothing against humanity. We just want our freedom back.”
Nikki Schumacher, of Boise, held back tears as she told about being unable to be present with her father when he died, because of hospital restrictions related to the coronavirus.
“That’s the real emergency — our elderly and women in labor not having their support team with them,” she said.
Charity Majors, a former Mrs. Idaho, said the vast majority of people infected with COVID-19 survive the disease. While every death is “very unfortunate,” she said, the average age of the 300 or so Idahoans who have died from the virus is 78.
“The virus isn’t even a living thing,” Majors said. “The actual response you see is an immune response. It’s from your own immune system. So the best thing we can do is to not wear a mask, not stay isolated and not socially distance. ... The best thing we can do is equip our body to do what God made it to do: have a healthy immune system and be around each other.”
Lawmakers shared some of the same sentiments. Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, for example, said the Legislature should conduct an investigation next session to determine whether the public has been mislead.
“There should be subpoenas to call in bureaucrats, to see if these draconian measures were needed,” he said. “We should have an audit of these purported ‘COVID deaths,’ to look at co-morbidities and determine how the numbers were really derived.”
The House State Affairs Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, introduced legislation to immediately end the state of emergency Idaho has been operating under since March.
The pandemic was “a scary thing” during its early stages, he said, when officials worried about hospitals being overwhelmed with sick and dying Idahoans.
However, now that decisions regarding safety protocols and school reopenings have been turned over to local officials, Harris said, it’s time for the statewide declaration to go away.
His committee supported the proposal on a near-party-line 11-4 vote. The full House will likely take up the measure sometime today.
Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, said a number of constituents have complained to him about the statewide emergency declaration, which has now lasted for more than five months.
“There’s been enough feedback that (Harris’ bill) is something we need to consider,” he said.
However, Little’s proclamation outlining the scope of the special session didn’t mention anything about this issue, which raises a question about its legality.
“I’m concerned it sets us up to vote against the (Idaho) Constitution,” said Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee. “We’re not in a regular session, and it isn’t a topic we were given to consider (in the special session). People have very strong feelings about it, one way or the other.”
Overall, Troy said the opening day of the first special session since 2015 was “a great example of the system at work.”
“But I am a little disconcerted by the lack of respect people had for the Legislature as an institution,” she added.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said things were a little more “statesman-like” on the Senate side, although there was one vocal altercation during a Senate State Affairs meeting.
The Senate approved two bills Monday authorizing temporary procedures for the November election. One would ease the statutory deadline for mailing absentee ballots to most voters from 45 days to 30 days, and let election officials start opening and scanning the returned ballots up to seven days prior to Election Day.
The intent is to give counties more time to handle what’s expected to be a huge increase in absentee voting this year.
The second bill gives counties an option to establish “voting centers,” which are polling stations where voters from any precinct can receive and cast ballots. This proposal was a response to the possible difficulties counties will face this year in finding poll workers.
If approved, both elections bills would be in effect until Dec. 31 of this year.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, also introduced legislation requiring that in-person voting be an option during any election, regardless of any state of emergency declaration.
“I think this is one small step we can take to uphold traditional voting practices during these uncertain times,” she said.
The House State Affairs Committee unanimously recommended approval of the bill, which will now be taken up by the full House.
The House Judiciary and Rules Committee also considered four bills to provide limited liability protection for individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools and other public entities that make a “good faith” attempt to comply with public health orders and recommendations during a declared emergency related to a coronavirus-related epidemic or pandemic.
The exact scope of the liability and who it would apply to remain points of contention. Public comment, which will continue today, was almost unanimously opposed to the proposals.
“The only immunity we’re interested in is herd immunity,” said one woman. “Stop this madness. It’s the flu.”
The House comes back at 7:30 PDT this morning, with the Senate scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PDT.
