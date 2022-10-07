Idaho lawmakers have increased public school funding by more than $1 billion over the last decade, but they’ve done virtually nothing to help with the cost of school construction.
That could change next year.
An interim working group held its first meeting Thursday to consider various options for funding new schools and school renovations. They plan to have a proposal ready for consideration during the 2023 Legislative session.
“We need to be a committee of action,” said Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who together with Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, co-chairs the Funding Construction of Public Schools Working Group.
“We’re proposing that we have meetings every two weeks (through the end of 2022),” Lent said. “October will be a discovery month, where we get all the ideas out on the table. In November we’ll sort through and prioritize them, and in December we’ll finalize our recommendations.”
Monks said the basic purpose of the working group is to ensure that the Legislature is meeting its constitutional obligation to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
“Buildings are an extremely important part of that equation,” he said. “I’d also like to see how we can tie this into property tax relief.”
School construction bonds, plant levies and supplemental levies account for a major portion of the property tax burden in many communities. Shifting some of those costs to the state still leaves taxpayers on the hook, but could do so in a more equitable manner.
Andy Grover, executive director of the Idaho Association of School Administrators, told the working group that rural districts face a particular disadvantage when it comes to paying for new schools.
With fewer contractors available, he said, their project costs are typically higher than in more competitive urban districts. And because their tax base is smaller, those costs get spread out over fewer people. As a result, the cost per $1,000 in taxable property value might be five to 10 times higher.
“One (urban) district can run a $50 million bond and increase its levy rate by 54 cents,” Grover said, whereas rural property owners can see a $3 increase from just a $9 million levy.
Given those discrepancies, it’s increasingly difficult to pass any kind of school levy, much less a construction bond for a new school, he said. Consequently, districts try to get by with patchwork projects.
“A majority of our schools were built in the 1970s, so we’re long past the longevity of those buildings,” Grover said. “What we’re doing is putting a ton of new dollars into old facilities.”
One option he encouraged the working group to consider was to create a matching fund for capital projects. If the state put aside $150 million to $200 million per year, he said, it might cover 40%-50% of the cost of building seven or eight new schools each year. That would reduce the amount of money districts would need to raise from local property taxpayers.
“A lot of the states around us pay for 100% of new facilities,” Grover said. “We didn’t want to go that far. We think districts should have some skin in the game.”
Lawmakers have also talked among themselves about the possibility of offering several standard school designs for small, medium and large school districts. Whatever state funding is available would be based on those standard models. If districts want something more, that cost would be borne by local taxpayers.
Grover said school administrators would probably be OK with that concept, but it doesn’t account for land costs, which can be substantially higher in urban population centers than in rural districts.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, asked if the districts would rather rely on state funding — with all the strings that might come with that — or if they’d prefer that the Legislature just reduced the two-thirds threshold needed to approve local bonds.
Lent, however, cited a 2005 school funding lawsuit in which the Idaho Supreme Court said the Legislature was responsible for meeting the Constitution’s educational mandate, not local districts.
“The ruling made it clear that the Legislature couldn’t place the primary funding responsibility for school facilities upon local taxpayers,” he said.
Lent indicated that the governor’s office will likely be involved in any efforts to address the school construction issue, and that the working group itself will probably propose “a combination of remedies.”
