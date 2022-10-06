Idaho lawmakers will receive a 2.75% raise in each of the next two years, as well as a boost in per diem pay, following a meeting of a legislative compensation committee Wednesday.

The increase takes effect Dec. 1. It will boost the base salary for Idaho’s citizen legislators from $18,875 to $19,394 for the next year, and then to $19,927 beginning Dec. 1, 2023.

The Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation approved the increase on a 5-1 vote, following a brief discussion.

