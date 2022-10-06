Idaho lawmakers will receive a 2.75% raise in each of the next two years, as well as a boost in per diem pay, following a meeting of a legislative compensation committee Wednesday.
The increase takes effect Dec. 1. It will boost the base salary for Idaho’s citizen legislators from $18,875 to $19,394 for the next year, and then to $19,927 beginning Dec. 1, 2023.
The Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation approved the increase on a 5-1 vote, following a brief discussion.
The committee meets every two years to establish compensation levels for state lawmakers, as mandated by Article III, Section 23 of the Idaho Constitution.
The committee began Wednesday’s meeting by reviewing recent raises for state employees and for statewide elected officials.
Over the past 10 years, lawmakers have received an average annual pay increase of 2.07%. That compares with 2.88% for full-time state employees and 2.67% to 4.36% for statewide officials.
State employees received an average 7.8% increase this year. That included a 3% across-the-board increase and an additional merit-based increase of $1.25 per hour.
There was no public comment during Wednesday’s meeting.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, did submit a letter recommending that lawmakers get a 5% raise over the next two years, or 2.5% per year. However, some committee members felt that was insufficient.
“I’d be more in favor of 5% each year,” said Dennis Johnson, the former president and CEO of United Heritage Insurance. “That still falls behind inflation.”
Pocatello attorney Reed Larsen, who chairs the committee, favored something closer to 3% per year.
“I think for all of them (members of the Legislature), it’s difficult to come to us and ask for any amount,” he said. “But we aren’t bound by that. The only thing we’re bound by is what we think is fair and right.”
Besides increasing the base pay, the committee boosted the per diem amount most lawmakers receive during the regular session from $139 to $221, equal to the current federal per diem rate.
The per diem is intended to cover the cost of food and lodging.
The committee also opted to tie the per diem rate to the federal rate, so it will automatically increase or decrease over time. That was done to avoid creating any tax issues for lawmakers, since per diem payments in excess of the federal rate are treated as taxable income.
Lawmakers who live within 50 miles of the Statehouse will receive a per diem rate of $74 to cover meals. That also equals the federal rate.
All other forms of legislative compensation will remain unchanged, including a $2,500 lump-sum amount for constituent services, reimbursements for actual travel costs to and from the Statehouse, and medical, dental and retirement benefits.