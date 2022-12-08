LEWISTON — Lawmakers in Idaho’s 6th and 7th Legislative Districts expect property tax relief to be a major focus during the coming 2023 legislative session.

Five of the six district representatives attended a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday. They all highlighted the issue homeowners are having with soaring tax bills, and said fixing the problem will be a top priority for them.

Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, said property tax is a “huge issue” right now for the 7th District, which included Idaho and Adams counties, along with Lewiston and the southern half of Nez Perce County.

Tags

Recommended for you