Idaho leaders say session driven by ‘political posturing’

BOISE — Legislative leaders say “political posturing” by far-right lawmakers is driving the agenda this session, to the detriment of average Idahoans.
House and Senate leaders took part in a virtual meeting with reporters Wednesday to offer their take on the 2022 session.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, kicked things off by suggesting the House this year “has taken a hard turn into social issue warfare that feels destructive and very unproductive.”
Among other bills, she cited legislation that subjects parents to felony charges if they help their children receive any kind of sex change treatment, as well as a bill that subjects librarians to criminal charges if they check anything out to minors that could meet the broad definition of “obscene material.”
“I’d love to see us get back to focusing on education and property tax reduction,” Rubel said. “Most of the things we’ve taken up this week are totally useless to the average Idahoan. Idahoans need lower property taxes, affordable higher education, child care access, affordable housing — but all those things are completely off the table while we sit here ranting about locking up librarians and incarcerating parents of transgender kids.”
Many of the bills, she said, “are seen as great things to thump on the table in a primary. A lot of it is driven by that.”
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, encouraged voters to “wake up” and pay attention to what far right groups are trying to do to the state.
“You see it going on already with these ultra-conservative groups,” he said. “Anyone who doesn’t agree with them, they’re going to attack us and try to get us out of office. They see that as a way to get their point of view taught in schools, their views managed in the private sector. I think people need to wake up. If they’ll get engaged and pay attention, I think we can stop what I consider to be a fairly dangerous swing to the far right — not conservative, but far right.”
Winder said there’s a good chance the Legislature will finish its business and adjourn by the end of March. He also noted that several of the controversial bills Rubel cited will likely be put “in the drawer” and won’t get hearings in the Senate.
“A lot of bills — more so than normal — are in drawers on our side of the building,” he said. “Most will stay there. I don’t think you’ll see some of the craziness that the House seems to like to do get very far in the Senate.”
House Bill 666, for example, is the measure that removes the legal protection librarians currently have if they accidentally check out material to minors that might be described as obscene.
“I don’t see it getting a hearing,” Winder said. “I think it’s very appropriately numbered – 666. I think it’s mischief, something that doesn’t need to happen.”
In the Book of Revelation, 666 is “the number of the beast” or a sign of the Antichrist.
Similarly, Winder said there doesn’t appear to be much support for the transgender treatment bill.
“If I were a betting person, I’d give it pretty low odds of advancing,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, also took part in Wednesday’s meeting. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, was unable to attend.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.