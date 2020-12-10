COVID-19, Medicaid expansion and property taxes are a few priorities of Idaho 5th District legislators as they head into the 2021 legislative session, which starts Jan. 11 in Boise.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow; Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee; and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, spoke about the coming session at a League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual forum Wednesday.
“Fundamentally, what I’m worried about at the start is that we’re not doing enough in the Legislature to protect the public, the staff and other legislators during COVID,” said Nelson, who enters his second term as a state senator.
During the legislators’ organizational sessions last week, Nelson said he counted only nine senators who consistently wore face coverings where appropriate.
“That just is really concerning to me because there’s a lot of us together,” he said. “I’m wearing my mask consistently to protect others but I feel unprotected by people not wearing masks.”
Nelson will serve on the Senate Education, Agricultural Affairs and Transportation committees.
Funding Medicaid expansion, which Idaho voters approved via a ballot initiative in 2018, is high on Nelson’s list of goals for the session.
“It would be very irresponsible not to fund Medicaid expansion into the future, and so I will be working very hard to keep that in place,” Nelson said.
Troy, who enters her fourth term in the Idaho House of Representatives, said Medicaid expansion is $91.4 million more expensive than what was initially budgeted.
“We worked very hard last session to find the money for Medicaid expansion without impacting schools and the university budget, so I think we’ll have to sharpen our pencils again,” Troy said.
Nelson said he would like to spend some of the state’s $600 million-plus budget surplus on transportation projects and education facilities. Troy also said she would like to see some of the money go toward school facility improvements.
Troy said she believes the biggest issues legislators will face are determining the balance of power between the governor and Legislature, especially concerning election laws, appropriations and emergency declarations that were on full display this year because of the pandemic.
“I think (Gov. Brad Little) and his team have done a great job considering the changing landscape of COVID-19 and the impacts across the state,” Troy said.
She said Little used his emergency declaration power lawfully but it was not how the Legislature initially envisioned it to work.
“I’m personally very disappointed that over a billion dollars has been appropriated with very limited oversight from the Legislature and that is certainly our role within the Idaho Constitution,” Troy said.
Many Idahoans have experienced huge property tax increases and Troy said she expects some legislators will attempt to reduce those taxes by trying to slow down local government growth.
Troy will serve as vice chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Judiciary and Rules Committee.
Mitchell, who was elected for the first time last month, said he learned quite a bit about building relationships at last week’s organizational sessions.
“I think that the only way you’re going to come up with a final solution is if you actually listen to others and get the differing opinions to be able to find the true answer,” Mitchell said.
He said the best class he had during the session was about civility among legislators.
Mitchell said he had a great discussion about education with House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, including the fact old schools need infrastructure attention in District 5.
Mitchell will serve on House Business, Health and Welfare and Transportation committees.
He said he is excited to serve on the Health and Welfare Committee because of his background as a foster parent.
