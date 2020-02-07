A proclamation honoring the Moscow Rotary Club for 100 years of service passed the Idaho House on Thursday, two days after it was approved in the Senate.
The measure, sponsored by Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, notes that the Moscow club is No. 249 out of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs worldwide. The club’s 100th anniversary was Saturday.
Proclamations are fairly unusual legislative vehicles. Joint House/Senate rules indicate they’re intended for “a vote of thanks, praise or honor for a special achievement, accomplishment, anniversary or birthday.” Once introduced, they bypass the committee process and go straight to the House and Senate floor for action.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, introduced the proclamation during Thursday’s House floor session. The measure passed on a voice vote.