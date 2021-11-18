BOISE — The longest legislative session in Idaho history came to a long-delayed conclusion Wednesday, after Senate leaders spiked all seven bills that passed the House the day before.
At 311 days, it was nearly three times longer than any previous session since statehood.
Much of that tally, however, stemmed from the House’s unprecedented decision to recess in May, rather than adjourn for the year. That added nearly 200 days to the total length of the session.
Lawmakers took that step to preserve the ability to call themselves back into session, so they could address issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The House and Senate never got on the same page, though. House Republicans felt a need to push back against the Biden administration’s proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while the Senate wanted to take more time and “get it right.”
Of the eight bills approved by the House, four never received a hearing in the Senate. Three others died in the Senate State Affairs Committee Wednesday morning, after a four-hour hearing.
As a result, the only legislation approved over the final three days of the 2021 session was a Senate joint memorial expressing the Legislature’s “strong opposition” to the Biden mandates.
More than three dozen bills were introduced Monday, when the Legislature reconvened after a six-month break.
In a sharp departure from the traditional Republican mantra of keeping government out of private business, most of the bills sought to limit the actions employers could take to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccines or requiring employees to disclose their vaccination status. Others mandated employees or students be granted exemptions for medical, religious or philosophical reasons, or for no reason at all.
A proposal to set aside $2 million for legal costs associated with fighting President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 executive orders was killed by the joint budget committee Monday. With the 2022 session set to begin in 54 days on Jan. 10, lawmakers saw no reason to set the money aside now.
Similar concerns came into play Wednesday, when Senate State Affairs killed House Bill 419.
The legislation created a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that would prohibit employers from requiring workers to disclose their vaccination status.
However, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, noted the Idaho Health Freedom Act already protects an individual’s right to choose or decline health care services “without penalty or threat of penalty.”
Much of what’s in HB 419 “is already in code. So why is this something we need right now?” Stennett asked Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, the bill sponsor.
“We need to be in the fight,” Mendive replied. “This gives our citizens comfort that we’re standing up for the Constitution.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said the Legislature is already in the fight, and has been ever since it joined the lawsuits challenging President Biden’s executive orders.
“The fight will be resolved in our courts,” she said. “I want to make sure citizens understand, if an employer is violating the law, the remedy isn’t to come to the Legislature. The remedy is to go to court.”
The committee also killed HB 414 and HB 417.
HB 414 would have allowed individuals to refuse medical treatment of any kind based on their sincerely held religious beliefs. It also would have prevented employers from questioning those beliefs.
HB 417 clarified that any accident or injury caused by an employer-mandated vaccine would be a compensable injury under Idaho’s workers compensation laws.
More than two dozen people testified in support of or in opposition to the three bills.
The committee was clearly sympathetic to all three measures, but felt they needed some work to avoid unintended consequences.
“I think there’s a feeling in Idaho that our current laws aren’t protecting people. But as an attorney who does a lot of employment law, there are a lot of ways under our current statutes to attack what employers (are doing). They just aren’t being exercised,” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise. “Our job as lawmakers isn’t to rush something through just to make people feel good. There’s more at stake. We need to get it right. Taking seven weeks (until the start of the 2022 session) isn’t too long.”
The last week of the ‘21 session began with a 49-19 vote to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House.
Giddings sent out a fundraising email Wednesday saying she was “proud to be censored by big government,” and asking people to contribute to her campaign for lieutenant governor.
Censorship is an effort to suppress speech. A censure vote, by contrast, is a rarely used method for lawmakers to condemn the behavior of one of their colleagues. It’s one step removed from expulsion, but more serious than a public reprimand.
Monday’s censure vote was based on a House Ethics Committee report that concluded Giddings acted inappropriately when she posted information on her Facebook page naming an alleged sexual assault victim.
It also said Giddings lied about her actions, an accusation she denied.
“I would not have done anything different,” she said. “I think my intent was pure.”
