Logos School and Lewiston High School are among the schools competing in the Idaho Law Foundation’s annual high school mock trial state championship today through Saturday.
The three-day tournament will be held virtually through Zoom.
This year, students have explored a criminal mock trial case that centers on a charge of domestic terrorism involving the destruction of a dam in the fictional state of Monida.
Idaho’s mock trial program also hosts a courtroom artist contest as part of the program. Six students from all parts of the state will be participating. Artists observe trials and submit sketches that depict courtroom scenes.
The winning mock trial team and artist will represent Idaho at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in May. For more information about the mock trial program visit idahomocktrial.org