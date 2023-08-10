BOISE — Health care providers are asking the Idaho Legislature to give its current model for Medicaid, which was implemented in 2022, a chance to play out before moving on to another model.

The Medicaid Managed Care Task Force on Wednesday heard from a variety of stakeholders about the potential merits and drawbacks of switching to a managed care model in an attempt to control the ballooning costs of Medicaid. The task force is co-chaired by Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, and Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa.

Managed care involves contracting with a third party to administer and oversee Medicaid benefits. Some of those who spoke to lawmakers Wednesday said managed care would create budget stability in the program, while others said it would result in unnecessary administrative burdens and costs by adding a middleman.

