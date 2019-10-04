Idaho opioid overdose deaths

On the steps of Moscow City Hall sit 236 shoes, tied to black balloons, which represent those who died of an opioid overdose in Idaho the past year. Photo snapped and submitted by Darrell Keim of Moscow.

