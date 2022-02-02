BOISE — A legislative compensation committee is recommending state employees get a 3% across-the-board raise next year, plus a merit-based increase of as much as $1.25 per hour.
The proposal exceeds the 5% raise that Gov. Brad Little built into his fiscal 2023 budget recommendation.
The Change in Employee Compensation Committee debated the issue for about half an hour Tuesday afternoon.
It initially considered a motion to follow the governor’s recommendation, which included a 2% across-the-board increase, plus a 3% merit-based add-on.
That motion failed on a 5-5 tie. The committee then approved the alternative proposal 6-5.
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, initially supported the governor’s recommendation. When that failed, he cast the deciding vote in support of the alternative motion.
Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, also supported the alternative plan.
“We must compensate (state employees) so we aren’t losing them to other states, to cities and counties because they pay more money,” McCann said. “They’re what’s keeping this ship afloat. They are the engine, the oars that keep this boat going. We need to look after them and make sure we treat them with the respect they deserve.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, noted that lawmakers approved a $600 million tax cut bill earlier in the day (see related story, Page 1A).
“If we can give the citizens of Idaho a rebate, we can give our employees a raise that’s close to the rate of inflation,” she said.
The U.S. inflation rate hit 7% in 2021, the highest level in nearly 40 years.
The CEC Committee’s recommendation is just that — a recommendation. The joint budget committee will take it into consideration as it begins crafting the fiscal 2023 budgets, along with the governor’s proposal.
Nevertheless, Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, cautioned the committee about being too exuberant.
“As a small business owner for 37 years, I know you can increase salaries, but you can’t decrease them,” she said. “We have to be very careful to not get ahead of ourselves and put employees in a position where we’ll need to claw back part of their salary. That would be devastating.”
