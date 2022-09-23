The Idaho Transportation Board announced Thursday it has approved a seven-year investment plan that includes major local construction projects such as the replacement of two bridges in Latah County.

The plan, which includes fiscal years 2023 to 2029 will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration for approval.

In Latah County, one $2 million project will replace the Sand Road bridge over the South Fork of the Palouse River west of Moscow in 2024. The other will replace the bridge near Little Bear Creek in Troy in 2029 for an estimated 6.8 million.

