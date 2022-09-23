The Idaho Transportation Board announced Thursday it has approved a seven-year investment plan that includes major local construction projects such as the replacement of two bridges in Latah County.
The plan, which includes fiscal years 2023 to 2029 will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration for approval.
In Latah County, one $2 million project will replace the Sand Road bridge over the South Fork of the Palouse River west of Moscow in 2024. The other will replace the bridge near Little Bear Creek in Troy in 2029 for an estimated 6.8 million.
In Nez Perce County, the plan calls for the replacement of Arrow Bridge on U.S. Highway 12 east of Spalding. The project, scheduled for 2025, would replace it with a wider structure and could also include reconfiguring the U.S. 12 and Idaho Highway 3 intersection. Construction is expected to cost $138 million.
Spalding Bridge on U.S. Highway 95 is scheduled to be replaced starting in 2025 to accommodate a four-lane divided highway with wide shoulders for future bicycle and pedestrian paths. It may also include realigning the U.S. 95 and U.S. 12 interchange. Construction is estimated to cost $193 million.
Construction on Clearwater Memorial Bridge in Lewiston is expected to begin in 2023 and will include a new bridge deck with wider lanes, shoulders and sidewalks. The bridge will also be strengthened to eliminate current load restrictions during the more than $27 million project.
Two major highway projects for Latah County are also listed in the seven-year plan, although there is no estimated cost or construction date. One is to construct an alternate U.S. 95 route that consists of a four-lane highway going around Moscow and adding an interchange at the U.S. 95 and Idaho Highway 8 intersection.
The other is to widen Idaho Highway 8 between Moscow and Troy to four lanes in one segment, and three lanes in another segment.
During the course of the next seven years, the state is planning to construct passing lanes on U.S. 95 near Potlatch and extend the passing lane near Crooks Hill.