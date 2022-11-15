LEWISTON — Elected officials from across Idaho gathered in Lewiston on Monday for two days of presentations and policy discussions, intermixed with a healthy dose of politicking.

Upward of 60 newly elected or reelected state lawmakers signed up to attend the North Idaho Legislative Tour, which is sponsored by the Lewis Clark Chamber of Commerce. Dozens of lobbyists and state agency officials will be present throughout the event present as well.

Gov. Brad Little was the guest speaker for Monday’s opening night banquet.

Tags

Recommended for you