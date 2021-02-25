U.S. Census Bureau estimates show a roughly 220,000 population increase in Idaho, which is sure to affect electoral district boundaries according to Kathy Dawes, a League of Women Voters of Moscow member.
The population increase, however, will only be seen in parts of the state as analysts predict seven Idaho counties increased in population since the last census in 2010.
“Currently, each district has about 45,000 residents but that will likely increase by several thousand, so district boundaries will definitely change,” Dawes said Wednesday during a virtual LWV of Idaho presentation titled, “Idaho Redistricting and People Powered Fair Maps.”
The presentation was hosted by Dawes, Pam Ward, a LWV of Pocatello member and LWV of Idaho board member, and Linda Engle, a LWV of Pocatello member.
Ward said the People Powered Fair Maps campaign, led by the LWV of the U.S., focuses on creating fair political maps in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Redistricting, the process by which new congressional and state legislative district boundaries are redrawn to accommodate changes in population, happens every 10 years following the completion of the census.
Gerrymandering, or the manipulation of district boundaries to disadvantage a political party, racial minority or ethnic group, is always a concern when redistricting is performed. Ward said gerrymandering was used as early as 1788 in the U.S. to increase the power of a political party.
Engle, who is also a faculty member in the Idaho State University math department and teaches about the math behind fair redistricting, said in last year’s presidential election, 64 percent of Idaho voters voted Republican and 33 percent voted Democrat. She said those percentages have remained about the same since 2012.
But the state Legislature does not reflect that, Engle said. Republicans make up 86 of the 105 state legislative seats, or 82 percent, and Democrats fill in the remaining 19 seats, or 18 percent.
She said it is important to consider that there were no Democratic candidates in 48 of the 105 legislative races in the last election.
So, the lack of Democratic representation does not necessarily mean there is gerrymandering in Idaho.
“But in the future we want to make sure that we’re using every tool possible to make sure that there is no gerrymandering,” Dawes said.
Compactness measures the degree of gerrymandering using the shape of a district. Engle said a circle is the most compact shape possible and has a compactness score of 1, which she said is the most fair shape.
She said gerrymandering is more extreme when the compactness value is closest to zero.
Idaho’s 35 districts have an average compactness score of 0.4. Engle said 10 of Idaho’s districts have a compactness score of 0.3 or less.
District 5, which includes Latah and Benewah counties, has the greatest score of all Idaho districts with a 0.71, Engle said.
While the U.S. Supreme Court prioritizes equal population for fair representation, redistricting must also be judged on geographic contiguity, partisan fairness, preservation of communities of interest and respect for municipal and county boundaries.
“Redistricting at all levels of government must be accomplished in an open and unbiased manner with citizen access at all levels and steps of the process,” Ward said.
The Idaho bipartisan redistricting commission has six members. At least four of the six must agree on the final boundary line drawing.
The commission is tentatively scheduled to convene Sept. 20 and a final plan must be approved within 90 days after the commission first convenes, or Dec. 19. The public will be able to provide testimony and submit district maps during that 90-day period.
