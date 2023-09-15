The company that calculates Idaho Reading Indicator scores for kindergarten through third-grade students produced inaccurate results, causing a months-long delay in the release date.

The error is being blamed on an algorithm problem.

Teachers typically use IRI results to guide their instructional next steps. Now, teachers are back in the classroom either unaware that spring testing results were inaccurate or questioning whether the new recalculated results are reliable.

