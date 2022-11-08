Actual revenue collections in Idaho came in nearly $50 million ahead of projections in October, largely because of strong income tax withholdings and sales tax receipts.
This is the first time in six months actual collections have beat the forecast.
The Idaho Division of Financial Management released the October revenue numbers Monday. A total of $455 million in general fund taxes were collected during the month. That was $48.1 million or 11.8% ahead of projections.
Higher than expected individual income tax withholdings accounted for $34.5 million of the difference, while sales tax collections came in $10 million ahead of projections.
The revenue report describes tax withholdings as “the most up-to-date indicator” on the health of Idaho’s economy, followed closely by sales tax.
Individual income tax receipts in October were about $15 million or 7.1% ahead of the same period last year. Sales tax collections were up more than $22 million or 11.8%.
Through the first four months of fiscal 2023, Idaho has collected $1.79 billion in taxes. That’s $1.5 million or 0.1% behind expectations.
However, the year-to-date revenues are nearly $134 million or 8.1% ahead of the same period of last year.