Actual revenue collections in Idaho came in nearly $50 million ahead of projections in October, largely because of strong income tax withholdings and sales tax receipts.

This is the first time in six months actual collections have beat the forecast.

The Idaho Division of Financial Management released the October revenue numbers Monday. A total of $455 million in general fund taxes were collected during the month. That was $48.1 million or 11.8% ahead of projections.

Tags

Recommended for you