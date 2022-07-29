The percentage of Idaho students who met SAT benchmarks remained steady from last year’s scores in reading and math, but dipped in those who met requirements in both.
According to a news release from Idaho State Department of Education this week, the SAT was taken by 20,719 Idaho juniors this spring, slightly up from 2021.
For reading and writing, 53% of students met the benchmark and 31% met the math requirement. Students who met the benchmarks in both math and reading and writing decreased by 1% to 28%.