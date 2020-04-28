Idaho schools to receive $48 million through CARES Act

Idaho will receive nearly $48 million in federal funding through the coronavirus relief bill to help its K-12 educational system mitigate effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Idaho State Board of Education meeting on Monday, Executive Director Matt Freeman said school districts and charter schools will receive funding based on the amount of Title I funds they receive from the state, money which is used to help schools with high populations of low-income students.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said the allocations will range from $14,000 to as much as $3 million for larger school districts. The average amount districts will receive is about $289,000.
A portion of the funding received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act may also be used to purchase a statewide Learning Management System, following a recommendation from Ybarra. The system, which is used by other states, would help improve Idaho’s delivery of distance learning opportunities.
Districts across the state have implemented a variety of approaches to ensure students continue to learn during the soft closure of schools, which has led to concerns from parents about whether students are getting the same opportunities, Ybarra said. Some students receive packets of assignments to complete, while others work online. The system, according to Ybarra, would help streamline how that material is delivered to students.
“I think that if we know there could be another round of this pandemic or school closures in the fall, then this is the time to address this, so that districts have the opportunity to provide seamless distance learning,” Ybarra said.
Ybarra said a preliminary estimate to buy a license for such a program would cost roughly $1.2 million, although that does not include all of the costs.
“We won’t see a real solid cost until we get through the (request for proposal) process,” Ybarra said.
State board staff will work with the Idaho Digital Learning Academy and school districts to develop a framework for a statewide system, which the board will consider at a later date. Higher education institutions were also asked to provide feedback on the idea.
“The emphasis will be across the K-12 infrastructure system and focused on districts that do not already have a robust LMS system,” Ybarra said. “We need to make sure there’s uniformity and thoroughness. That’s particularly important during this school closure.”
In an update on the federal funding, Freeman said the U.S. Department of Education has also released the second installment of funding for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The money can be used by higher education institutions for any costs associated with significant changes related to the delivery of instruction after campuses across the state closed to in-person learning. More than $18 million will go to Idaho’s institutions to help cover costs.
